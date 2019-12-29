Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 8,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KDMN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

NYSE KDMN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,470,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 320,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kadmon by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,903 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kadmon by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 274,891 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

