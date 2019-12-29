Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,891 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.76% of Kadmon worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 736.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 47.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,470,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $638.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

