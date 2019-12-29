Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 931,900 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.38. 99,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10. Kaman has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. Kaman had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $66,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaman during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,803,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kaman by 140.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 150,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the second quarter worth $7,164,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Kaman by 91.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,261 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

