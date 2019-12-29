Karbo Price Hits $0.0528 on Major Exchanges (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $428,564.00 and $516.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Karbo has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Kuna, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00628754 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002440 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001481 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,124,409 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin.

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Livecoin, TradeOgre, Kuna and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

