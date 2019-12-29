Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 11,100,000 shares. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $283,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 115,463 shares of company stock worth $1,790,610 in the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,790 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 746,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

