Kcash Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Kcash token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. Kcash has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $735,439.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Kcash Token Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

