KekCoin (KEK) Trading Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. KekCoin has a total market cap of $241,534.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022456 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003041 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.86 or 0.02408254 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000301 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KekCoin (KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

