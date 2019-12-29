KickToken Achieves Market Cap of $12.95 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ABCC, CoinBene and YoBit. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $21,964.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.28 or 0.06014051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035544 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000271 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 157,233,454,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,978,919,240 tokens. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Livecoin, Gate.io, TOKOK, Exmo, Bilaxy, Coinsbit, CoinBene, HitBTC, Mercatox, COSS, OOOBTC, BitMart, YoBit, KuCoin, P2PB2B, ABCC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

