Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 7,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $138.07. 1,121,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.09 and its 200 day moving average is $136.45. Kimberly Clark has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

