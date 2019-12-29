Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Fatbtc. Kin has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $199,749.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kin

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Allbit, Stellarport, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Fatbtc, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, YoBit, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

