Kin (KIN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Kin has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, COSS, Fatbtc and HitBTC. Kin has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $194,624.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, Allbit, CoinFalcon, Stellarport, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, DDEX, YoBit, COSS, HitBTC, OTCBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.