Kleros (PNK) Market Capitalization Tops $1.70 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $3,419.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000924 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

