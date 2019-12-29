Klimatas Market Capitalization Achieves $8,836.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $8,836.00 and approximately $811.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00643094 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000305 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

