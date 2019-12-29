Knekted Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. Knekted has a market cap of $50,778.00 and $80.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Knekted token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00188617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01321917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Knekted

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain.

Knekted Token Trading

Knekted can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

