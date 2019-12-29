Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Update

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,350,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 19,680,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

