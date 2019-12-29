Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.53

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Komodo has a total market cap of $62.68 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00007224 BTC on popular exchanges including BarterDEX, Bittrex, Bitbns and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00387935 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00072339 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00091741 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002328 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000921 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001421 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,639,188 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Crex24, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.