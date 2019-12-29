Komodo Market Capitalization Tops $62.11 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $62.11 million and $1.98 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00007151 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BarterDEX, Binance and Crex24. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00393467 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00073701 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00101533 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,647,065 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BarterDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

