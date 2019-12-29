Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRO. ValuEngine raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of KRO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. 613,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,053. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.07.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 75,326 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 356.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 506,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 560,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 88,416 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

