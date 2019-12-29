Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price objective on Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $59.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 54.87, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $563,486.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,314,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 27,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $1,405,380.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,024,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,058,422.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,059 shares of company stock worth $4,457,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth $113,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

