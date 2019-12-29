Kuai Token (KT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.37 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.40 million and $4.37 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC on major exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,820,138 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

