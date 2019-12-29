Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Update

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,086,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,815,000 after buying an additional 38,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,396,000 after buying an additional 61,255 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,075,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,489,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after buying an additional 376,172 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,736,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated a “positive” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. 327,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,082. The company has a quick ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.