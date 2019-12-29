Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kura Sushi USA to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

35.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kura Sushi USA and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 1 0 4 0 2.60 Kura Sushi USA Competitors 1048 3922 4069 190 2.37

Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.36%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 8.36%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA Competitors 1.72% -13.15% 2.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million $1.46 million 100.26 Kura Sushi USA Competitors $1.95 billion $209.34 million 30.36

Kura Sushi USA’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA rivals beat Kura Sushi USA on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.