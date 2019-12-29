Kyber Network (KNC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.13 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Kyber Network has a market cap of $31.52 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, TDAX, Kyber Network and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 212,164,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,772,493 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, TDAX, Huobi, AirSwap, Binance, Neraex, CPDAX, Liqui, Bancor Network, Poloniex, ABCC, Mercatox, Tidex, Kucoin, Livecoin, Coinone, CoinExchange, Bithumb, GOPAX, Kyber Network, OTCBTC, COSS, DEx.top, Cryptopia, Coinnest, Coinrail, Zebpay, OKEx, Ethfinex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

