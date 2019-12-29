L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company.

LHX stock opened at $201.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,514,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

