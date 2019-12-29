Lamden Reaches Market Cap of $3.07 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $16,517.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036439 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

