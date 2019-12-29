Lamden (TAU) Market Capitalization Hits $2.89 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $13,651.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bilaxy, HitBTC and DEx.top.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036292 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DEx.top, Radar Relay, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.