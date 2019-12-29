LATOKEN 1-Day Volume Tops $39,409.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. LATOKEN has a market cap of $35.75 million and $39,409.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0940 or 0.00001257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00189161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01296688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN launched on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.