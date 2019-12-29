Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Laureate Education news, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $55,693.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,298.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,208 in the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.22. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.