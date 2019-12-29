LBRY Credits Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.13 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 98.4% higher against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $324,822.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00193374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.01342724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00123770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 643,771,503 coins and its circulating supply is 290,211,562 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

