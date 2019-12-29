Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 136.67 ($1.80).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Learning Technologies Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 3,475,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

Shares of LTG stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Learning Technologies Group has a 52-week low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 140.80 ($1.85). The company has a market capitalization of $956.15 million and a PE ratio of 102.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 110.06.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

