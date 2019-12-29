LEOcoin (LEO) Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Livecoin and LEOxChange. LEOcoin has a market cap of $930,275.00 and $1,718.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,483.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.01799201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.02871901 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00586113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00629663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00062161 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00395539 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 233,314,538 coins and its circulating supply is 232,985,858 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, Bit-Z, TOPBTC and LEOxChange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

