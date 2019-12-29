Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0001

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $113,314.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00193374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.01342724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00123770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 831,376,081 coins and its circulating supply is 761,376,081 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

