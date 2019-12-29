LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Short Interest Update

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in LHC Group by 130.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.49. The company had a trading volume of 117,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,605. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $88.84 and a twelve month high of $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.84.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.15 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

