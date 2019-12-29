Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 5,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 728,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

NASDAQ FWONK remained flat at $$45.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 276,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.