LIFE (LIFE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. During the last week, LIFE has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. LIFE has a market capitalization of $668,921.00 and $2,894.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00188617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01321917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

