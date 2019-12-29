Lightpaycoin Market Cap Hits $9,000.00 (LPC)

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Lightpaycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Lightpaycoin has a total market cap of $9,000.00 and approximately $108.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightpaycoin has traded down 61.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lightpaycoin Coin Profile

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin. Lightpaycoin’s official website is lightpaycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightpaycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

