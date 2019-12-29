LikeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $70.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.06044371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029806 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001168 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

