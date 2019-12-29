LiquidApps Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $248,598.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiquidApps Token Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,022,685,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,927,928 tokens. LiquidApps' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

