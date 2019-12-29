Lisk Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00007662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ChaoEX, Coinbe and Poloniex. Lisk has a total market cap of $70.17 million and $1.04 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022591 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013456 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,296,362 coins and its circulating supply is 122,276,646 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Livecoin, Bit-Z, BitBay, Huobi, HitBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io, Exrates, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bitbns, Coindeal, COSS, Coinbe, YoBit, Coinroom and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

