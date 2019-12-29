Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $4.21 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $69,664.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and YoBit. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.43 or 0.02457301 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000123 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000337 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000522 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,251.10 or 0.98093900 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 656,824,207 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

