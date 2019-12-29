Litecoin (LTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.61 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.82 billion and $3.61 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $44.18 or 0.00589962 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, Bithesap, Gatecoin and C-Patex. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009722 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,743,069 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Cryptomate, Coinut, ABCC, CoinEgg, TradeOgre, C-Patex, GOPAX, Braziliex, HBUS, Bibox, Graviex, Bits Blockchain, Covesting, xBTCe, Bitbns, OKCoin International, BTC Markets, Mercado Bitcoin, FCoin, BitMarket, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, B2BX, Instant Bitex, Bitfinex, COSS, Coinsuper, Lykke Exchange, BCEX, WEX, BtcTurk, Bitso, MBAex, C2CX, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Stellarport, Gatecoin, Zebpay, BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Independent Reserve, OKCoin.cn, Exrates, Indodax, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, DOBI trade, LocalTrade, Coinone, Huobi, Negocie Coins, LBank, Korbit, ChaoEX, Kuna, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Altcoin Trader, BtcTrade.im, Buda, Coinroom, CoinFalcon, Liqui, Exmo, TDAX, Liquid, Bittrex, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, Coinbase Pro, EXX, IDCM, Bitlish, ZB.COM, Binance, CPDAX, BTCC, CoinBene, Coinsquare, Bleutrade, Ovis, DragonEX, Bithumb, QBTC, BL3P, Crex24, CoinsBank, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bitstamp, Trade Satoshi, Iquant, OKEx, C-CEX, BitFlip, BigONE, BX Thailand, Upbit, Vebitcoin, RightBTC, Coindeal, BitcoinTrade, DSX, Bitbank, Cobinhood, OpenLedger DEX, Bit-Z, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Tripe Dice Exchange, Mercatox, Cryptohub, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, CoinTiger, WazirX, Sistemkoin, Bithesap, Bitinka, Bitmaszyna, LakeBTC, CoinEx, OTCBTC, QuadrigaCX, BitBay, Coinbe, Stocks.Exchange, Bitsane, Nanex, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Koineks, Kraken, Fatbtc and Koinim. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.