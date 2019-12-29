Litecoin Plus Hits Market Cap of $47,234.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 45.6% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $47,234.00 and $119.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17,487.52 or 2.36876219 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00018187 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,640,185 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

