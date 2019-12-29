LiteDoge (LDOGE) Trading 33.1% Lower This Week

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $68,077.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. One LiteDoge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,533.03 or 2.34132543 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

