Lition Reaches Market Cap of $613,912.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Lition has a market capitalization of $613,912.00 and approximately $137,045.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Dcoin, Hotbit and Bibox. During the last week, Lition has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,489.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.01821419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.49 or 0.02875428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00589614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00630515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00062928 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00396892 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

