Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Short Interest Update

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 10,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,148. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -796.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $74.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,686 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,665,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $36,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,451,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,880,000 after acquiring an additional 254,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.5% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,042,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

