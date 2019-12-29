Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Short Interest Up 9.6% in December

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,820,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 19,900,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

LTHM stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Livent has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.