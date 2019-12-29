Lobstex Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $409,887.00 and approximately $1,144.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00643068 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001203 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,169,291 coins and its circulating supply is 18,169,279 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

