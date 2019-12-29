LockTrip Price Up 12.1% This Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $7.29 million and $18,854.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00006512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LATOKEN, Gatecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010014 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003060 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 64.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, Kucoin, Fatbtc, YoBit, Gatecoin, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

