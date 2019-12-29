Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Loki has a market capitalization of $18.44 million and $9,072.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00005535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,485.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.01824274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.28 or 0.02874503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00589962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00630142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00063086 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00396449 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 44,924,459 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

