Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.24 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $16.34 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bitbns, Allbit and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00193795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.45 or 0.01347917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,466,775 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, IDEX, Tidex, DEx.top, Kucoin, Upbit, Fatbtc, Bitbns, Coinbe, Hotbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance, GOPAX, DragonEX, YoBit and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

